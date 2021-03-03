In response to Wayne Collins’ letter in the Feb. 21 Telegraph Herald, I would request more information. He indicated that in parts of Canada, 3% sales tax goes directly to schools, shared between public and private.
A few of my questions: is this the only tax anyone pays? Is this decided by province or national government? How well are school teachers paid? What are the conditions of school facilities? Who determines curriculum? Is transportation to school included? How are roads and fire departments financed? How is health care organized, public pay, private pay, etc.?
What differentiates public from private schools, if financing is the same?
You discussed local, separate, public, private, urban, rural schools; but it is unclear how these terms are related to each other, or how they relate to a discussion of Iowa schools.
The discussion in the Iowa Legislature is about sending public tax money to private schools. Most private schools in Iowa discriminate against certain students and have little financial oversight by the public. I do not want my tax money to go to private schools, which are likely to limit the students they accept and have different regulations for where and how said private school spends these public tax dollars.