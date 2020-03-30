I am proud to have served our state (Iowa) and country throughout my military and civilian careers. It is unfortunate to see Iowans losing their loved ones due to suicide.
Our former service members were stationed in the most remote parts of the world, only to come back home and feel their lives were not worth living anymore. The pain and grief of learning that your friend or relative ended their life cannot be described in words. It escapes language, able only to be felt. And now, more and more communities are regrettably feeling the heartbreak of losing their veterans.
Congress and the White House recently took action to help prevent future veteran suicides. They passed and appropriated $25 million to research veteran suicides by firearm, which make up the largest share of deaths in the veteran community. Research into the problem will help local and federal officials stop veteran suicides before they happen.
I am proud of our representatives for getting this passed, and I hope they can help continue funding of research into the majority of veteran suicides. Support from Sen. Joni Ernst — a fellow veteran who I know cares about the community — for long-term funding is important to keep research moving forward. Support from her, as well as our other local Representative, Abby Finkenauer, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, will help Iowa protect our veterans.