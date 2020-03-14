We are a country of ”legal” immigrants and we have the right to expect them to have the ability to become productive members or our society and realize the “American Dream” which they claim to be their motivation to come here.
It is amazing that in the year 2020 Democrats will demonize anything our president proposes to keep our country safe and prosperous, as unconscionable or even unconstitutional, when the same laws have been on the books for decades. I am a proud American citizen who came to this country in 1959. At that time, my fiance, who is now my husband of 60 years, had to sign a pledge that I would never become a burden to the government; in other words, that I would never ask for public assistance.
Why is it now all right to come here, legally or illegally, and expect to have hardworking Americans support you and your family?