Many Wisconsin voters were determined to cast their ballots earlier this month, when the state pressed forward with in-person voting.
Now, at least three dozen voters and poll workers have been infected with COVID-19. It’s likely the spread will continue to others who came into contact with those at the polls.
Some Wisconsin voters likely felt they wouldn’t have to cast a vote in April, with Gov. Tony Evers’ attempt to postpone the election, which was thwarted when the state Supreme Court blocked the order.
Before the Iowa primary turns into a partisan battleground, the state should move to a vote-by-mail election.
Five states — Washington, Oregon, Utah, Hawaii and Colorado — have gone to all-mail elections. In Oregon, voters have been mailing their ballots since 1987, and the change turned around declining voter turnout. The state also saved millions of dollars by eliminating the need to hire poll workers.
A vote-by-mail system removes barriers that can keep people from getting to the polls. It has built-in safeguards that increase the integrity of the elections process. An overwhelming majority of Oregonians favor the system.
It’s something every state should be considering.
Here’s the good news: Though a switch to vote by mail for all won’t happen in the next few weeks, Iowa voters can still vote without leaving home. Early voting is already underway, extending the period to 40 days.
Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan said the county mailed out absentee ballot request forms to all of the county’s registered voters, and her office has already received requests from over 11,000 voters. After the county ballots were in the works, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said his office would also send absentee ballot request forms in an attempt to encourage voting by mail and reducing the spread of the virus. Dubuque County voters need not return both request forms — one will be sufficient.
Be advised if you do intend to venture out to vote in the primary, fewer polling sites will be running. In an effort to keep poll workers safe — a cadre made up of mostly senior citizens — Dubuque County will consolidate polling locations to nine sites across the county.
Meanwhile, voters will have to do a little more legwork to educate themselves about the candidates. They won’t just be knocking on your door this year or speaking at the local coffee shop.
The Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate held a virtual forum via a video-conferencing app on Sunday, so there’s still some interactions going on that can help voters discern differences. Most candidates have websites extolling their qualities. And of course, the Telegraph Herald will preview the races over the coming weeks.
Gearing up for the June primary and the November general election, voters must prepare on two fronts: Get informed and vote safely via absentee ballot.