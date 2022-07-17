During the coming week, the Dubuque Community School District will begin the process of selling two properties that have long been in district hands — the Dubuque Soccer Complex and the Fulton Elementary School building.
School Board members’ plan to start taking bids for the properties raised a point of discussion worth examining as to whether to prioritize a bid’s monetary value or a buyer’s intended use for the property when accepting a bid.
School Board Member Nancy Bradley sees it as the district’s duty to get top dollar for any property sold. After all, the board has an obligation to be good stewards of taxpayer money, and with diminishing state funding, schools need dollars wherever they can find them.
But Board Member Tami Ryan and others view the transaction differently. Ryan suggests that the district should give preference to prospective buyers seeking a community- or youth-focused use of the property rather than a commercial use.
While an argument could be made for either point of view, both lead back to the same top priority — kids. Then the discussion becomes, “What helps kids more? More money for the school district? Or paving the way for a youth-focused endeavor?”
The answer likely depends on the circumstances of the district at the time of sale and what the potential buyer’s intentions are. In the case of Fulton and the soccer complex, however, it’s hard to imagine better uses for the two properties than the two possibilities taking shape.
First, keeping the soccer complex as it is currently used is the best-case scenario for the community. Youth from toddlers to high schoolers use the complex, and soccer has grown in popularity in the area. And — importantly — when the appraised value of the soccer complex came in at $1.55 million early this year, the Dubuque Soccer Alliance sent a letter of intent to purchase the complex at its appraised value. That’s an impressive commitment.
If the district can get what the property is worth while seeing it maintained as the boon to youth sports it has long been, that’s a win for the community.
Then came word that Dubuque Dream Center hopes to apply for up to $3 million in state grant funding to offer up a bid to purchase the Fulton Elementary School building to expand programming. Dubuque City Council members on Monday, July 18, are expected to vote on whether to allocate $300,000 to the Dream Center to provide a required 10% match for the center’s state grant application.
It’s hard to imagine a better next use for the beloved elementary school than to serve kids in that very neighborhood with the services Dream Center offers — athletic, arts and academic activities along with meals.
With appreciation for the school board members who are being particularly mindful of the public’s money, it appears the Dubuque Community School District could find itself with the opportunity to get full value of the two properties in question while at the same time fulfilling other board members’ chief concern in furthering two projects that benefit kids across the community.
Board members are wise to weigh each such decision on its own merits. Should these two opportunities come together as planned, the district could provide lasting facilities for youth while also being good financial stewards — undoubtedly a win-win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.