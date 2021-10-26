Because I was separated from my family, I spent over two years alone during the COVID-19 pandemic. My immediate family members were pandemically-marooned in Canada while I spent my time, alone, in the U.S. Our communication was by weekly phone calls and the occasional longer e-mails. How did I cope?
Considering them nasty gossip on steroids, I signed off from Facebook and other social media. This is where the loudest spewed false assertions and trolls keep the gates to truth shut.
As an old, retired person, I have many friends who I’d become accustomed to getting together for conversations. During this pandemic, we altered where and even if we met. Out of health protections, many interactions inadvertently peeled away. I receded toward aloneness, not necessarily loneliness, but to a more reclusive existence. Because of my advanced age, I developed healthier habits. For my own solace and health, I took long walks every day. I added weight or resistance exercises and lots of reading. Theme-wise, I started with “The Plague” by Camus. Through exercise and reading I felt more in control of my life. While doing my daily walk/jog, I felt less alone. I’d pass another walker/jogger going the opposite direction, and in response we’d smile and wave to each other, smiling eyes visible above the mask.
The smile promotes oxytocin surges reinforcing one’s sense of community, supporting the biological concept that we are social animals. Anger, rancor and divisiveness are acquired long-term environmentally-induced tastes.
Worldwide, we humans have a lifespan averaging 72.6 years. This long lifespan is a recent, direct result of decreasing communicable deaths during youth. Since Catherine the Great’s inoculations for small pox, many diseases of early youth have been wiped out by vaccines, resulting in our human lifespans’ dramatic increase. Now, we take this long lifespan for granted.
In light of history, vaccinations being hazardous is a very recent, quite inappropriate assumption. Vaccinations have added 2½ decades to the average lifespan just during the last century! Previously, as an adult, it was rare to have a parent still alive. Now, adults may have a grandparent or even a great-grandparent alive. This is due to vaccinations!
Power occurs when people exert their will upon others without proper consultation. In individual relationships it’s called an abusive relationship. Within a government it’s an autocracy. Our country has two political parties. To balk the other’s legislation, one maneuvers our courts by suits; the other bickers within itself, resulting in little effective legislation. Now, effective governance is in a clogged state (governmental atherosclerosis).
During the pandemic, the wealthy became wealthier, whereas the middle class and poor suffered severe health problems, financial hardships and higher death rates. Governmental chaos and confusion prevailed, squelching any effective pandemic action. Momentary political expediency overrode health concerns and effective crisis management, because American leaders were caught up in power-politics not effective crisis containment. Pockets or embers of disease went ignored and quickly flared up into full-fledged, serious centers of communicative disease. The salient aspects of communicable disease controls were dismissed as economically impracticable or a violation of “freedoms.” Due to faulty information on anti-science social media, states in which people had the freedom to decide about masks and vaccinations resulted in the highest rates of infection, hospitalization and death. Like drunk driving, faulty choices killed.
If I consider myself old, I must consider many politicians ancient. They’ve produced very little effective legislation beneficial to the general population. The over-70 Congress crowd refuses to cede governance to the next generation by building up potential cash donors for financing their scare tactics for winning their next election.
Our next pandemic won’t be selective for just the aged. Will we be ready?