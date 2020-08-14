Leaders for the Dubuque and Western Dubuque County school districts have had a summer of difficult decisions to make.
The call made this week by both school districts to hold off the start of the school year couldn’t have been easily arrived at, but it was the right decision.
As COVID-19 cases continue to spread, particularly among younger people, plans to resume school this week were increasingly difficult to fathom.
Additionally, it was in late July, well after schools had to announce their return-to-learn plans, that state officials released reopening guidance, which included the direction that school districts would be responsible for contact tracing and notifying families about positive COVID-19 cases.
District leaders and school board members soon realized reopening as safely as possible required more time. Good for them for taking that time.
Navigating schools reopening poses myriad challenges and affects numerous stakeholders. Taking more time to prepare can only help.
A year ago, we all thought Aug. 14, 2020, would be a day to bask in the afterglow of the national spotlight and high-five over the economic boon thousands of tourists brought to Dubuque County.
Who would have guessed even high-fiving would have become verboten?
Aug. 13 was the day of the scheduled Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site. Last year’s announcement of the game to be played sparked plans into action as excitement began to build.
Then, as COVID-19 risks worsened, the plans began to shift: First to a different team (Cardinals instead of Yankees), then to a game played in an empty stadium, and then to no game at all and dismantling of the rented equipment.
As disappointing (and unsurprising) as it was to have MLB call off the game last week, it’s really the best-case scenario for Dyersville and the surrounding area because the game is already rebooked for next year. It will be much better for the community to enjoy the spotlight in all its glory — with thousands of tourists, celebratory events and a game with (hopefully) little risk of illness.
We’re happy to see the MLB maintain its commitment to play Iowa’s first-ever big league game right here in Dubuque County.
One of the insidious things about the COVID-19 pandemic is the ripple effects that spread the impact throughout the community in various ways. While arrests are down overall for Dubuque police, domestic violence calls have surged.
The number of stressors this pandemic has brought about that can trigger episodes of violence are many: Job loss, health risks, more time at home, few events to distract us, political unrest.
At the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA’s Victim Services Shelter, every bed is full, reflecting a global surge in domestic violence. The United Nations has described the global increase in domestic abuse as a “shadow pandemic” alongside the new coronavirus.
It’s thought that abuse cases have increased by 20% during lockdowns and other restrictions, with many women and girls trapped at home with their abusers or unable to easily access safety and support services.
There are things everyone can do to help:
- If you or someone you know is at risk, contact the Y’s shelter at 563-556-1100.
- Keep an eye out for others who may be at risk.
- Donate to the shelter to help support crisis intervention services as well as education and prevention programs for women fleeing domestic violence.