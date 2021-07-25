A meaningful conception of justice is captured by the maxim: “The punishment should fit the crime.” In other words, punishments that are either too severe or too lenient are unjust.
In Iowa, prosecutors are given broad discretion to enhance drug possession charges if the defendant has prior drug possession convictions. For example, someone who is charged with possession of marijuana first offense faces the possibility of a maximum jail sentence of six months and a maximum fine of $1,000.
In contrast, if someone has two prior convictions for marijuana possession and her current charge is enhanced to a third offense, she could face up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of $8,540. Again, while Iowa law permits enhancement, the prosecutor has ultimate discretion and is not required to enhance.
Despite Illinois legalizing marijuana, marijuana possession is still illegal in Iowa. Reasonable people can disagree about whether the continued criminalization of marijuana is worthwhile. But many people — on both the political right and left — have already concluded that sentencing for drug possession has historically been too severe.
Consider this: one of the few bipartisan bills passed in the last few years by Congress was The First Step Act, a criminal justice bill signed by President Donald Trump that addressed sentencing reform for federal drug convictions.
As a criminal defense attorney who practices in multiple counties in Iowa, Dubuque County continues to enhance drug charges for marijuana possession although other counties have abandoned the practice as unnecessary and wasteful.
For instance, my client was recently arrested inside a private residence for possession of marijuana (he possessed approximately 5.4 grams, about the weight of five paperclips). The client is in his early 40s and holds fulltime employment. Unfortunately, he had two prior marijuana possession convictions stemming from 2000 and 2002. Based on these convictions from 20 years ago, his charge was enhanced, and he now faces possible prison time.
The decision to enhance means that my client faces more severe consequences that could have a disproportionate impact on his employment, housing and other areas of his life. These consequences are especially acute when clients are indigent. Undoubtedly, marijuana enhancement burdens an already overburdened local court system and county jail, whose resources could be better allocated to more pressing concerns.
As a community, we can still show respect for the rule of law without aimlessly enhancing marijuana offenses. To continue to do so in 2021 is antiquated, inefficient, and most importantly, unjust. If this issue resonates with you, I encourage you to contact the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and the county attorney’s office and back candidates that support sensible marijuana prosecution for these offices.