The anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on the World Trade Center twin towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and in the skies over Pennsylvania, demands considered reflection.

Two decades provide useful distance for relatively dispassionate discussion of how we reacted to the shocking, grotesque mass murder. The shorthand reference to the horror is “9/11.” How would an objective analyst evaluate the response of us Americans?

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War” and other books. Contact acyr@carthage.edu.