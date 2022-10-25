The last two months have been busy ones in the newsroom as we prepare for midterm elections with races at the county, state and federal level.
Nearly every reporter pitched in to interview candidates in various races in our area communities and to cover candidate forums. That’s a lot of conversations and dozens of stories.
We think providing background on candidates is a critical piece of community journalism. In many cases, citizens don’t have other resources to rely on that can explain where candidates stand on local issues. Track all our coverage at TelegraphHerald.com.
Community conversations continue
This week brings our third in a series of community conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion in a collaboration between TH Media and the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. This week we’ll be talking about education issues, and Northeast Iowa Community College serves as the event sponsor.
In August, we kicked off this important series of conversations with the topic of housing, following up with a discussion on workforce last month. We’ve identified seven topics total and will host the events over the next several months, seeking community engagement along the way.
This week’s event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. in Dubuque, with the presentation and a panel discussion beginning at 6. Participants can anticipate an honest conversation aimed at identifying challenges, resources and opportunities to create positive, equitable change for all students. Those attending can also share their own experiences on this issue. Our partners from the Community Foundation will share some key information from new data they have collected and will invite everyone to participate in future conversations that will help build Dubuque’s Community Equity Profile — a guide for the community to understand its strengths and opportunities to improve access to critical resources so all people can thrive.
For more information, to register or check out recordings of previous conversations, go to deidbq.com. Hope to see you there.
Get your girls night on
Also we’re excited for one of our favorite fall events happening next week: Her Night Out.
The event — going with a black and white attire theme this year — features boutique vendor shopping, dinner and fabulous prizes. Our guest speaker is actress, comedian and author Kerri Pomarolli. Featured on The Tonight Show 29 times, this funny lady should make for a night with lots of laughs. Doors open for shopping beginning at 4 p.m. with the program and dinner closer to 6.
Join us Thursday, Nov. 3, at Grand River Center for a fun girls night out — just what we need. For tickets, go to TelegraphHerald.com/HerNightOut — be sure to get them before the deadline Thursday, Oct. 27.
Gilligan is a 30-plus years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.