Happy terquasquicentennial, Iowans. Not exactly a word that rolls off the tongue. But the occasion of a 175th anniversary isn’t something that comes around very often, and today marks 175 years of statehood in the Hawkeye State. That’s why we devoted Sunday’s front page and another 2 1/2 pages inside for a look back at Iowa’s history through the lens of Dubuque.
Senior reporter Erik Hogstrom has a knack for digging up local history and for telling stories through fun facts, anecdotes and interesting voices. In his “Celebrating Statehood” piece, Erik gives readers a real history lesson told in 25-year increments and lots of quick-read segments.
If holiday activities kept you busy all weekend, it’s worth going back to Sunday’s paper to catch up with this fun, history-in-a-nutshell story.
Wrapping up another year
As we close out 2021, we’ll have several stories that put the year in perspective and remind us of all that’s happened. Beginning over the weekend, we looked back on the top business stories of the year and recapped the top 21 sports stories in a salute of 2021. This week, we’ll reflect on notable citizens of the tri-states who have passed away in the last year. On Friday, we will look back on the top news stories of the year, as chosen by TH journalists. On Saturday we’ll continue our time-honored tradition of announcing the First Citizen Award recipient. Then on Sunday, we’ll have some fun with a look back at the year by the numbers — fun and interesting tidbits about the year gone by.
The year in photos
Additionally, our first premium magazine of the new year will be published in next Tuesday’s print edition. “Images of 2021” will tell the stories of the year through the photos shot by our photojournalists and a section of reader-submitted pictures.
This is a great keepsake and remembrance of the year. For anyone in the tri-state area who had a baby in 2021, this magazine should be stowed away for the child, like a time capsule of the era in magazine form.
Here’s to a lucky ‘22
Now, we bid farewell to what’s been another pretty rough year with COVID-19 spikes, worker shortages, inflation and other challenges. Through it all, we’ve done our best to keep our readers informed about all aspects of these local events. We did so with the help of well-forged community partnerships with businesses, educators, government officials and health care providers. At the same time, we gave readers something to smile about every day, telling the stories of the good people and great things happening in our area.
Though the past two years have been difficult ones, there have been many moments of joy and good fortune. I know that 22 is a lucky number for a lot of people, so here’s hoping we all see good things come our way in ‘22.
We thank you for your readership and support, and wish you all a happy and healthy new year.