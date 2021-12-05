A local man recently was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend, but the facts of the case raise questions about why Dubuque County prosecutors didn’t seek to put him away for life.
Richard L. Forsythe, 22, of Galena, Ill., stabbed to death Jennifer Lopez, 20, and left her body in Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. For that, he must serve at least 70% of a 50-year sentence — or 35 years — in prison before being eligible for parole.
While that’s a significant period of time, we question the decision by Dubuque County prosecutors to offer a plea deal in a case that, from the outside, looked very strong — especially when a first-degree-murder conviction would have ensured that the killer spent the rest of his life in prison.
We acknowledge that we aren’t privy to all of the considerations that went into the decision to strike a deal, so we only can assess this from our vantage point — the same vantage point shared by community members who also questioned the move.
Now, we certainly understand that the offering of plea deals long has been a critical part of the criminal justice process.
If every case filed went to trial, it would bog the system down even more than it is now, delaying justice to victims and postponing punishment and, hopefully, steps toward rehabilitation for offenders.
A plea deal speeds up the process. Prosecutors get the certainty of a conviction rather than risking a potential acquittal should a case go to trial. In exchange for that certainty, they often agree to dismiss other charges or to make other accommodations that are potentially beneficial to defendants, as compared to being found guilty on all initial charges.
In many or even most cases, plea deals make sense.
But the Forsythe case sure doesn’t seem like such an instance.
We are talking about a 20-year-old who was stabbed 15 to 20 times and whose body was left in wintertime conditions at a popular local location that has brought peace and joy to generations. It is among the most heinous and public crimes in this area in years.
And prosecutors appeared to have had a very strong case, at least based on court documents filed when Forsythe was charged.
The documents said police found Forsythe’s court-ordered, GPS-monitoring ankle bracelet next to a bloody hat near a trail in the arboretum on Feb. 1. Officers then followed a blood trail from the bracelet to Lopez’s body.
One day earlier, police responded to the area just outside of the arboretum when Forsythe’s ankle bracelet alarm went off. They were not able to locate Forsythe or the bracelet at the time, and the bracelet still was in the area of the arboretum at about 9:40 p.m. that day when its battery died.
A little more than 12 hours later, Lopez’s body was found.
Also that morning, law enforcement in Bureau County, Ill., found Forsythe alone in Lopez’s vehicle when he crashed it there.
And later that day, Forsythe had blood on himself and his clothing when he showed up at the Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Probation Office. He also had Lopez’s ID in his possession. When told that a body was found near his GPS bracelet in the arboretum and asked who it could be, Forsythe responded, “Jennifer,” and acknowledged that he recently was with her.
All of that seemed to strongly support the initial charge against Forsythe of first-degree murder. Under state law, a conviction on that charge results in a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
And the first-degree murder charge is what Lopez’s family wanted. Lopez’s mother noted that while delivering her victim-impact statement during Forsythe’s sentencing hearing.
So, why the plea deal? Reached after the hearing by the TH, County Attorney C.J. May III said he felt the move was appropriate and supported by the collected evidence.
What are we missing here? Prosecutors had a bracelet that put the killer at the murder scene, had him acknowledging that he was with the victim, had him still wearing bloody clothing and had him in possession of her property. If that doesn’t reach the threshold for pursuing a first-degree-murder conviction, what other boxes need to be checked?
Ultimately, Forsythe received the maximum sentence for second-degree murder, but he could leave prison at the age of 57 despite this brutal killing.
It seems like the county attorney’s office missed an opportunity to deliver a more just outcome in this case.