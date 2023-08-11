I doubt I’m the only one who grew up hearing, “Make sure you make a good first impression.” At the time, I probably wondered whether that was my parents just being persnickety.

It turns out they were right. This realization occurred when I reconsidered my take on a person I had historically viewed as a bad combination of nerdy, narcissistic and dull. The only other attribute I didn’t add — because, even then, I knew it wasn’t true — was “mean.”

Recommended for you

Jill Ebstein is the editor of the “At My Pace” series of books and the founder of Sized Right Marketing, a consulting firm. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.