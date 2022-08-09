Readers might have noticed a new byline in the Telegraph Herald in the last month — one that includes a special postscript identifying our newest report as a member of the Report for America corps.
Late last year, we applied to be part of Report for America, a national service program that places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered topics and communities across all 50 states. We were excited to be chosen as a participating newsroom, and to have Josh Irvine join our staff.
Here’s how Report for America explains its mission and business model — by creating a new, sustainable model for journalism, Report for America provides people with the information they need to improve their communities, hold powerful institutions accountable and restore trust in the media.
This year, Report for America has more than 300 journalists in more than 200 local newsrooms across the country. While their salaries are supported in part by Report for America, they are employees of the newsrooms, which maintain editorial control. TH Media was one of just 70 newsrooms selected for funding assistance from over 600 newspaper applicants in 2021.
Report for America pays half of a corps member’s salary, while encouraging and supporting its local news organization partners to seek local and regional funders to contribute the rest. This approach promotes new models for shared investment in local journalism, increasing the chances of sustaining on-the-ground reporting, for the community, by the community.
Josh Irvine is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. We chose the area of concentration on which Joshua will focus, and we picked coverage of poverty.
We chose that topic for a number of reasons. Addressing poverty in Dubuque has been a priority for the city since 2018, when it comissioned the “Equitable Poverty Reduction & Prevention Plan” and the resulting creation of the Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support in 2021. We would like to do more reporting to highlight the impacts of generational poverty and the programs that might change that cycle. We would like to look closely at how race and ethnicity intersect with poverty, particularly in our community. We also are interested in developing more reporting around rural poverty issues that impact a cross-section of our tri-state coverage area.
In Josh’s initial weeks, we’ve encouraged him to make local connections on his beat and start to understand the challenges low-income people in our community face. He’s made the rounds to various nonprofit organizations and started off doing some profiles on those institutions to begin to build rapport and hear some of the stories of local folks working with impoverished individuals. He’s connected with the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Fountain of Youth, Crescent Community Health Center and Dubuque Labor Harvest, to name a few.
It didn’t take long to identify housing as a good place to start. Josh has done some reporting around the voucher system and will continue to dig into this topic. Just about every community leader you talk to has concerns about the lack of housing. Reporter Grace Nieland’s Sunday centerpiece story highlighted what some communities around Dubuque are doing to combat housing challenges. It’s been coming up at Dubuque City Council meetings as council members try to pave the way for more housing to be built. Greater Dubuque Development Corp. officials see creation of housing as critical to growing the local workforce. And United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States has identified poverty as it’s primary focus as it works to “connect people and resources to advance the health, education, and income of those in need in our community.”
All this dovetails with the kickoff of a series of community conversations we’ll be holding in Dubuque over the next several months. The Telegraph Herald is partnering with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and other local businesses to present “Belonging in Dubuque,” discussions of diversity, equity and inclusion around various topics. I’ll be writing more about this next week, but you can save the date Aug. 31 for the first discussion about — you guessed it — housing.
We’ve also worked with the Community Foundation to establish the Local Journalism Support Fund. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be reaching out to businesses, individuals and granting organizations to take advantage of the funding match through Report for America. We know our readers support community journalism, and this will be a real opportunity to leverage that support to pay for reporting resources.
Watch for more information coming soon on Belonging in Dubuque.
