Last week, I got a text from my White aunt, who lives in Cleveland. She told me that she watched the Stanley Nelson documentary “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre,” about the destruction of “Black Wall Street,” the thriving Black Tulsa community in 1921.
Fueled by a claim that a Black shoe-shiner, Dick Rowland, assaulted a White woman elevator operator, a White mob surrounded the jail where Rowland was being held. Blacks came to protect Rowland, and when the local sheriff tried to send them home, a shot was fired and “all hell broke loose.” Ten Whites and two blacks were killed at the jail, and mob violence ensued. Blacks were slain, their real estate burned, stores looted in what is considered “the single worst incident of racial violence in American history.”
My aunt said she had never heard about it. She asked if my family is from Tulsa. I told her that we are from an hour away, from the Black community in Muskogee, Okla. Many Tulsan Blacks fled to Muskogee to escape the massacre.
My point here is not just to tell you about the Tulsa massacre, and encourage you to watch the documentary, but to provide a concrete example of Black Americans who should be granted reparations. Residents of Greenwood lost their homes and businesses, lives, health and citizenship on Memorial Day weekend in 1921. Interests valued at more than $1.5 million in real estate and $750,000 in personal property ($32.6 million in 2020 dollars) were never passed to descendants.
Inheritance is an important source of wealth in the United States. That includes not only the inheritance of tangible goods and money, but also intangible goods like citizenship itself. Inheritance decreases wealth inequality and better ensures health, and it’s critical to the ability of people to practice citizenship at the local, state and national levels.
The Tulsa massacre is just one example of the destruction of Black wealth and health in the United States. Black people have been subject to slavery, segregation and mass incarceration despite being responsible for establishing the nation’s infrastructure and economic foundation.
Black labor is estimated to have been worth in excess of $3 billion in 1860. Cotton production alone in 1861 was worth $250 million. This work enriched slave owners, their descendants, the nation.
Native Americans have been granted land and benefit programs, the Japanese were paid $1.5 billion for internment, and Jews have received reparations for the Holocaust (in part due to the U.S. Marshall Plan). But Blacks have not been reimbursed for repeat internment, exclusion and execution — systematic suppression of the ability to build wealth in the United States.
Repayment can take many forms, but the point is to recompense people with a legitimate claim to property interests not controlled by themselves or their descendants. Reparations can be by cash payment, settlements, scholarships, waived fees or systematic initiatives.
Discussion of reparations has long been avoided. Former South Carolina Rep. John Conyers introduced H.R. 40, a bill to establish a Commission to Study Reparations for African Americans, every year from 1989 to 2017, a bill that would, as named, evaluate the potential for reparations to Black Americans. The bill cleared committee for the first time in April 2021.
I am enthusiastic that a number of cities and institutions have recently begun to grant reparations. Evanston, Ill.; Georgetown University; Virginia Theological Seminary; Monticello; and Asheville, N.C., have all initiated reparations programs.
Our democratic and social system will benefit when we acknowledge our shared history, including events like the Tulsa massacre, and help neutralize racial tensions. The payment of reparations can help decrease racial disparities and make room for the improvement of our democracy.