On Sept. 2, 1940, the U.S. and Great Britain signed the “Destroyers for Bases Agreement,” an executive agreement, which did not require congressional approval.
In exchange for U.S. basing rights in the Caribbean, 50 mothballed, WWI US Navy destroyers, nicknamed “4-pipers” (after their four funnels), were “lent” to the Royal Navy and the Royal Canadian Navy to fight the Nazi U-Boats lurking in the Atlantic.
Five months later, in a radio broadcast from London on Feb. 9, 1941, Great Britain’s Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an impassioned plea for more U.S. help. The famous ending sentences were “We shall not fail or falter; we shall not weaken or tire. Neither the sudden shock of battle, nor the long-drawn trials of vigilance and exertion will wear us down. Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.”
The U.S. should duplicate that self-serving generosity of 80-plus years ago and “loan” our 100 retired, mothballed “Predator” drones to Ukraine, who are already operating their smaller drones to great effect. These 100 can be delivered WITHOUT flying from NATO bases and can operate without airfields by using highways. They can interdict the Russian supply trains inside Ukraine and stop the fuel, food and ammunition from reaching the nearly 200,000 Russian troops invading that country. Wars are always fought more by logistics than strategy.