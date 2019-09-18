Jo Ann Dillon’s Sept. 13 letter to the editor about the city of Dubuque not having a minor league baseball team is just ignorant and untrue.
I was mayor at the time, and I felt it was important to have the voter, who would have been responsible for the debt, to have a vote on the matter.
The City Council voted, 7-0, in favor of the ballpark and also having the referendum.
We did extensive promotion and public information forums. Private investors paid for radio ads and we held public information events.
The voters ultimately and overwhelmingly rejected it, 63% against and 37% for.
Jo Ann should get her facts straight.
Editor’s note: The author was Dubuque mayor from 1994 through 2005. The original letter carried an editor’s note mentioning City Council support and the referendum result.