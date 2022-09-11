What began with conversations more than seven years ago and led to subsequent planning and discussion came to fruition this week when the community welcomed the first Viking River Cruises ship into the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza at the Port of Dubuque.
The maiden voyage of the international travel company’s Mississippi River tours spent a day in Dubuque en route from St. Paul, Minn., to St. Louis over the course of a week.
Here’s hoping we have christened what will be a good and lasting partnership.
It was in the spring of 2017 that then-Mayor Roy Buol and other mayors from Mississippi River towns met with Viking River Cruises officials in Washington, D.C., to discuss the company’s plan to launch luxury cruise operations on the river. Buol came back to the City Council table excited about the possibilities a new avenue of river tourism could bring.
He emphasized the demand among European tourists to visit the Mississippi River. Prior to this, Viking hadn’t done cruises in North America, instead focusing on Egypt, Russia, Europe, China and southeast Asia.
Indeed, excitement began to build as the plans took shape, and city officials moved forward with discussions about building a dock. With an initial projected price tag of $4 million, not everyone was convinced about the investment. Over time, an agreement was reached that would allow the city to build a $1.8 million dock, with Viking splitting the bill.
City Council members approved an agreement with Viking Cruises for the expanded dock project in January 2020. Just two months later, COVID-19 brought the world and the cruise industry to a near standstill. Now, as normal activities resume, challenges persist. Getting regulatory permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Iowa Department of Natural Resources for the project has taken longer than anticipated.
But the Viking ship arrived, as promised, even though the dock has yet to be built. It was great to see throngs of citizens on the riverwalk to get a look at the giant vessel and welcome it to town. As one passenger noted, people on the banks were photographing the ship while people aboard were taking pictures of those gathered on the banks.
There might not be an official welcome from the mayor, a jazz band serenade and a cheering crowd every time a Viking ship pulls into the Port of Dubuque, but community members should do their part to roll out the red carpet. That means offering visitors a friendly Iowa greeting, providing directions, suggesting locations to see and just being welcoming to the influx of tourists.
Citizens have the chance to be ambassadors for the tri-state area. When Viking tourists enjoy their time here, it reflects well on Dubuque and the entire area. And happy tourists are a boon to local retailers and restaurants.
Welcome, Viking passengers, to our Masterpiece on the Mississippi port of call.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
