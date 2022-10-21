Dubuque County voters that demand equal justice for all, who demand prosecution and incarceration of criminals, and respect for the Constitution have an important choice to make this November. Three men are running for Dubuque county attorney. Only one has 30-plus years of criminal law and trial experience, 12 years of military leadership, and years of management skills. He is Scott Nelson.
The “independent” candidate claims to be a conservative so why is he running as an independent? He pledges to remove politics from the courthouse after creating a political scandal that drove his boss from the very position he is seeking.
The Democrat candidate believes in “restorative justice” — the practice that caters to the perpetrator but rarely toward the victim. This practice is seen by DAs in New York, Los Angeles, Portland and other cities funded by MoveOn.Org, which is funded by George Soros. He claims years of trial experience, but here are the facts: He earned his law degree in 2010, moved to Nashville and practiced law by day while by night trying to become a country music star.
Don’t be fooled by empty rhetoric and promises. For aggressive prosecution of violent crimes and to again feel safe in Dubuque, there is one choice for county attorney — Scott.
