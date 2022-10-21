Dubuque County voters that demand equal justice for all, who demand prosecution and incarceration of criminals, and respect for the Constitution have an important choice to make this November. Three men are running for Dubuque county attorney. Only one has 30-plus years of criminal law and trial experience, 12 years of military leadership, and years of management skills. He is Scott Nelson.

The “independent” candidate claims to be a conservative so why is he running as an independent? He pledges to remove politics from the courthouse after creating a political scandal that drove his boss from the very position he is seeking.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.