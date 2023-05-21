When it comes to school choice, my family and I are grateful for the decision we made. We selected the default option, our public neighborhood school. Our daughter has had a great year of kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary School.
Around this time last year, we were thinking about the options for our daughter — Lincoln, a different public school, or a private school. We knew some families in our neighborhood who had not chosen Lincoln due to various concerns or interest in other programs. We had other friends whose kids did go to Lincoln, and they were happy with that choice.
We attended the kindergarten welcome event at Lincoln and received a helpful orientation. We went inside the school for the first time and met the principal and teachers and saw the classrooms and gymnasium. Everyone was kind, friendly and dedicated to students.
We considered our own educational values and priorities. Naturally, we wanted our daughter to learn the kindergarten fundamentals, such as reading, writing and arithmetic. We also hoped she would have positive social interactions and emotional development. We believed that her learning and well-being were bound up with that of her neighbors and peers. In a community, every member has equal value, and we embraced our daughter’s place in this neighborhood school community and chose Lincoln.
Lincoln is one of the most diverse schools in Dubuque. It has above-average proportions of minority students and students who qualify for free or reduced price lunch. We are a White, middle class family. Our daughter and her classmates of all different backgrounds have become friends this year. It has become natural for her to interact with people of different races and socioeconomic statuses.
We have had the occasional challenging conversation. As winter set in, our daughter noticed her friend lacked warm mittens and brought her concern home to us. She felt compassion for her friend and decided to mention it to her teacher, who shared that Lincoln has extras for students. We were grateful both for the school’s resources and for the way it models for our kids what it is to be a community of care.
Thanks to her excellent teachers, our daughter enjoys learning. She is reading simple picture books, writing complete sentences, and has good number sense. Lincoln’s staff support allows it to provide differentiated instruction to meet the full range of student needs. She also enjoys her special classes: art, music, PE and library.
We love that we can walk to Lincoln. I walk with her to school, and we greet neighbors along the way. We look forward to the day when she’s able to walk to school on her own or with her friends. That independence will boost her self-confidence and personal responsibility.
Lincoln is a very active school with the principal, teachers, staff and parents all working together. The annual fall carnival is a vibrant event that feels like a neighborhood block party. The kids had a blast with their winter concert. Garden boxes have been installed, and new playground equipment is coming soon. I volunteered with Junior Achievement, teaching about financial literacy.
We are grateful that our daughter has had a great kindergarten year as a Lincoln Lion, and she looks forward to moving up to first grade there. Selecting Lincoln was an excellent choice, and if you’re making the school decision, we encourage you to seriously consider choosing your public neighborhood school. Talk to families who have kids there, or go visit with the principal.
I believe that the school choice debate and legislation in Iowa this year are leading families to look around and say, “The grass looks greener over there,” when things are actually great right in their own backyard.
Jason Duba and his wife, Mary Emily, are parents of two girls. They’ve lived in Dubuque’s Lincoln neighborhood for five years.
