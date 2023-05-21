When it comes to school choice, my family and I are grateful for the decision we made. We selected the default option, our public neighborhood school. Our daughter has had a great year of kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary School.

Around this time last year, we were thinking about the options for our daughter — Lincoln, a different public school, or a private school. We knew some families in our neighborhood who had not chosen Lincoln due to various concerns or interest in other programs. We had other friends whose kids did go to Lincoln, and they were happy with that choice.

Jason Duba and his wife, Mary Emily, are parents of two girls. They’ve lived in Dubuque’s Lincoln neighborhood for five years.

