The city has proposed a new trash collection program with a seven-digit price tag. The program is doomed to fail as the working poor cannot afford the increased cost of the program and the expense of obtaining special containers. Has anyone considered that these wider trucks need room to operate properly? This approach will disproportionately impact the lower income neighborhoods.
The city of Dubuque is a historic river town full of narrow, winding and steep roads and alleys. These conditions make this program impossible to implement in all places and therefore it is a waste of taxpayers’ dollars.
As many residents, particularly downtown, park on the street, these new trucks will be challenged to navigate around vehicles to collect the larger carts set forth in this proposal. How are these trucks able to operate when snow and ice obstruct curbside collection?
This program will only compound current challenges related to waste management. These funds are better spent in outreach and education about reducing waste.