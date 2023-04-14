A recent illness I experienced, and resulting stay in a local hospital’s Critical Care Unit, served as a stark reminder of how my vulnerability is linked to the excellent health care workers and various professionals in that hospital.

Direct care workers often experience not only economic insecurity and vulnerability, but also poor physical, mental, and emotional health due to the demands of their jobs and burnout. The Iowans they serve can become vulnerable when access is hindered by workforce shortages and lack of resources.

Recommended for you

Findley is the founder of the Iowa CareGivers and has served as its director since 1992. She has served on numerous state and national committees, boards, and councils that focus on policy and practice issues related to direct care workers. She is a former nurse aide, a graduate of Drake University, and an Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame inductee. www.iowacaregivers.org

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.