A recent illness I experienced, and resulting stay in a local hospital’s Critical Care Unit, served as a stark reminder of how my vulnerability is linked to the excellent health care workers and various professionals in that hospital.
Direct care workers often experience not only economic insecurity and vulnerability, but also poor physical, mental, and emotional health due to the demands of their jobs and burnout. The Iowans they serve can become vulnerable when access is hindered by workforce shortages and lack of resources.
The Public Assistance Program Integrity Bill (SF 494/HF613) is undeniably a workforce bill that will have unintended consequences on the existing direct care worker shortage, turnover, and Iowans’ access to care which is already seriously compromised, increasing the vulnerability of both the workforce and the Iowans who rely on them.
We at Iowa CareGivers don’t pretend to have a vast understanding of Medicaid and its various formulas, but we do have more than 30 years’ experience working with and supporting direct care workers. Our role is to put a face on many of those who receive SNAP benefits, Medicaid, and other supports that enable them to work.
Direct care workers have more than 30 titles such as home care aides, personal care assistants, direct support professionals and hospice aides.
Direct care workers provide 70-90% of the direct hands-on essential care and support to Iowans of all ages and abilities.
Direct care workers work in the homes of individuals served, assisted living and residential care facilities, nursing homes, hospitals, group homes, hospices, hospitals, nonmedical senior services and other settings.
As of Feb 2023, Iowa Workforce Development reported 1,645 job vacancies for DCWs in Iowa, second only to licensed nurses.
In 2019 Iowa CareGivers partnered with Iowa Workforce Development on a statewide direct care worker wage and benefit survey. It was a departure from their usual surveys for which they survey only employers, and instead surveyed direct care workers. The survey provided a unique and complementary perspective to the employer survey. Findings relevant to this proposed legislation include:
17% were receiving SNAP benefits.
28% percent were working two jobs.
23% percent received health care coverage through Medicaid.
54% had children on HAWK-I.
2019 median hourly wage for home health aides was $15.63; certified nurse aides, $13.80; and personal care aides, $13.34.
Iowa Workforce Development’s 2021 labor market information reported a median hourly wage for certified nurse aides of $14.42 and home health aides/personal care aides of $13.89.
Direct care workers’ wages haven’t budged much since 2019 which is difficult to understand given the high demand.
Then factor in an 8.7% cost of living adjustment for 2023. Even more direct care workers are now needing to rely on SNAP and other assistance that enable them to work.
These are not people trying to rip off the system, but rather hard-working individuals who are already economically, emotionally, physically, and mentally vulnerable. Deemed “heroes” during the pandemic, the last thing these vital workers need is the burden and fear of losing the very supports that make it possible for them to work.
Further analysis needs to be done by Iowa Workforce Development on the most recent data to ensure advancing SF494/HF613 won’t make what is already a dire workforce situation even worse.
Findley is the founder of the Iowa CareGivers and has served as its director since 1992. She has served on numerous state and national committees, boards, and councils that focus on policy and practice issues related to direct care workers. She is a former nurse aide, a graduate of Drake University, and an Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame inductee. www.iowacaregivers.org
