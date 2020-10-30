As Iowans prepare to head to the polls on Nov. 3,
many across our communities are still reeling from unprecedented challenges resulting from the pandemic and the derecho. Now, more than ever, leadership matters. We need voices in D.C who are ready and equipped to respond to these challenges. This is why I’m encouraging Iowans throughout Iowa’s First Congressional District to support Ashley Hinson for Congress.
We need leadership that lifts up and empowers our farmers and ag sector during challenging times — not ones who rely on heavy-handed regulatory approaches that crush the ability of our farm communities to prosper. I’ve visited operations and businesses with Hinson and I’m impressed with her willingness to listen, ask questions, and turn that feedback into effective policy positions Iowans need right now.
This is what Hinson did during her time at the statehouse where she supported expanding broadband that directly helped our rural communities. Hinson voted for the largest tax cut in Iowa history while Congresswoman Finkenauer voted against that plan. While Hinson was in the Legislature, she was part of a majority that prioritized fiscal responsibility and helped place Iowa in a position to help weather this downturn. In fact, we closed the 2020 budget year with a $305.5 million surplus. This doesn’t happen by accident.
I’m proud to support Ashley Hinson for Congress, and I ask Iowans who care deeply about our rural recovery and growth to join me this November.