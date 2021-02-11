It was surprising and sad to hear a TH letter writer accuse Star Parker and Victor Davis Hanson of being “shallow propagandists.”
I think they are intelligent, conscientious and reasonable proponents of the conservative viewpoint. It is a major affront to our freedom of speech heritage to demand that they be censored and removed from the editorial page. Mr. Rampson’s comment that his stats professor at Loras College stated that “There are liars, damn liars and statisticians” actually originated with Mark Twain, who had a unique talent for combining humor and cynicism. It has no basis in fact and proves nothing.