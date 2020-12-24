The number of deaths worldwide due to COVID-19 has increased drastically, with 8,000 people dying daily. Shockingly, the U.S. is ranked No. 1 in the world, with more than 318,000 deaths. Wahlert Catholic High School has been able to attend school in person every day due to a mask mandate and social distancing. This has allowed the school to maintain low numbers of cases. I urge Dubuque County to continue the mask mandate until vaccinations are available for all citizens.
The county mask mandate was controversial, though it is proving to be effective. According to a recent article in the TH, “The positivity rate was 12.6% before the mandate and 10.6% since it went into effect.” Additionally, per the Centers for Disease Control, masks can block 50-70% of fine particles that spread COVID-19. Masks limit the transmission of virus particles, which makes the mandate a proactive solution to slowing the spread of the virus.
Those opposed say mask mandates violate their freedom. However, a mask mandate is no different than any other laws in place for the safety of citizens such as speed limits, seat belts and security checks at airports. Mask mandate laws are for the greater good and safety of society.
As a community, it would be a significant step towards a normal life again if we all masked up for the safety of each other until vaccinations are available for everyone.
The author is a sophomore at Wahlert Catholic High School.