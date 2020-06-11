Let us all remember what Martin Luther King Jr. (1929–1968) said in 1967 in his last book “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?”
“Hate begets hate; violence begets violence; toughness begets a greater toughness. We must meet the
forces of hate with the power of love... Our aim must never be to defeat or humiliate the white man, but to win his friendship and understanding.
“The ultimate weakness of violence is that it is a descending spiral begetting the very thing it seeks to destroy, instead of diminishing evil, it multiplies it. Through violence you may murder the liar, but you cannot murder the lie, nor establish the truth. Through violence you may murder the hater, but you do not murder hate. In fact, violence merely increases hate. Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”