For many of us, “long-range planning” extends no further than who is hosting Thanksgiving dinner, where to go on vacation next summer or maybe a timetable toward retirement.
Businesses, organizations and institutions need to take a longer view.
The Dubuque Community School District is especially looking far ahead. It is asking district voters now to extend the 1% sales tax beyond its current expiration date of Dec. 31, 2029.
That’s right. The end of this decade.
The sales tax, which voters initially approved in 2002, and renewed, brings in about $10 million per year for capital projects — major construction and renovation — and, importantly, property tax relief.
It complements the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, which generates $4 million annually from property owners and goes to relatively small construction projects, building maintenance, equipment and bus replacement.
The sales tax has been a good deal for Dubuque. The roughly $10 million per year it generates allows the district to take on larger projects sooner and faster, without tacking the expense onto property owners’ tax bills.
Recent major projects funded through the sales tax include the Dubuque Senior High renovation ($10.4 million), the Hempstead High School addition ($32.8 million), the Hempstead pool ($9.6 million) … going back to the early 2000s and construction of Prescott Elementary ($14.3 million), Roosevelt Middle School ($28.7 million) and Carver Elementary ($11.9 million).
This is not to say that, without the sales tax, these projects would not have been undertaken. Schools need to be built, and renovations and additions are inevitable. They probably would not have been undertaken on the same schedule, and property taxpayers would have footed much of the additional expense.
Certainly, district residents pay the sales tax day to day, but purchases made here by tourists and other non-residents also help our schools.
So, even though the sales tax benefits Dubuque schools, why ask voters now to approve a tax starting in 2030? Simply, to assure lenders that the school district will still have the means to pay the money back.
A “yes” vote on Nov. 5 would extend the “sunset” of the tax 21 more years starting in 2030. Even if a majority of voters for some reason decided to vote “no” in a few weeks, nothing immediately changes — the tax will remain in place for the rest of the decade.
As we stated here six months ago, school officials have proven themselves good stewards of the public money raised through this and other taxes. An element of this stewardship is securing loans, at competitive rates, for their long-range capital plans.
Assurance to lenders that the district has a guaranteed means of paying back those borrowed funds helps officials’ long-range planning and favorable rates.
Dubuque Community School District voters would be wise to be a participant in the district’s long-range planning by voting “yes” Nov. 5 to keep the sales tax in place into the 2050s.