It is the season to celebrate and to share the love. Peace on earth and good will to all. Intentions for oneself are to be set aside. There is hopeful redemption in the birth, and as Dickens teaches, every soul can be saved. Help at the missions, share a good word, be patient. Be more loving.

Under sunny dispositions and hopeful skies though, a stress gathers around the fireplace. The season falls under the pressure to concentrate on gifts, in a hurried scale of purchase. Love has been humbugged.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.