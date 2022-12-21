It is the season to celebrate and to share the love. Peace on earth and good will to all. Intentions for oneself are to be set aside. There is hopeful redemption in the birth, and as Dickens teaches, every soul can be saved. Help at the missions, share a good word, be patient. Be more loving.
Under sunny dispositions and hopeful skies though, a stress gathers around the fireplace. The season falls under the pressure to concentrate on gifts, in a hurried scale of purchase. Love has been humbugged.
We ask what is the value of love at Christmas? Gifts of sharing reside within, not under a tree. Isn’t Scrooge finally understanding that when he speaks the genuine good word for another?
We understand worth by this greatest story of the babe in the manger, surrounded by ox and donkey, not by wealth but the love brought into the world by this birth. It is not the almighty dollar that matters in the Christmas tale. Love is the essence of Christmas.
Humbug as another shopper steals that last present left on the shelf. An aggressive driver cuts us off, slips so close to the car we wonder if a layer of paint was taken. Good will be damned, Jesus’ birth notwithstanding. Humbug again.
Yet we are called to give ourselves, that is the Christmas spirit. Our anxious need to show rather than tell billows from the hurried streets of shopping and buying.
Mine, that is mine. That is for me. Get out of my way. It is that demand from selfishness that functions as humbug. Look how much money was spent!
You really outdid yourself this Christmas!
The power is in love. Not ribbons.
It is that love and compassion seems precarious. Those forgotten least among us, the impoverished in every community, appear to be given silence in the celebration.
Christmas would not exist if not for a humble, impoverished pair, as lowly and humble as we may imagine, who found a manger, a straw laden space with the barn animals where a young woman gave birth to our narrative. As Dickens noted of Ebenezer Scrooge, after he saw the impoverished, no man honored Christmas better. Have we passed out a little tenderness to a homeless soul, helped for an hour at the mission, given the time to a despondent person standing on a corner; that is the spirit of Christmas.
Those segregated and forgotten among us know the value of kindness. Their thanks is heartfelt for they live with insecurity and feel the worst conditions. Kindness is the year round gift. It is that gift shown 2,000 years ago. It’s not to be measured by economies of scale.
Look at that gift! I bought it at the Special Fancy Expensive Store! Humbug to love.
The questions of life that call us to Christmas include being a part of something, to be loved, to discover that others care. Taught at Christmas that love does not fail, the lessons and places of authentic giving concern the truth of the heart.
Consider good will. Review its simplicity from the first Christmas.
Every season and each day, we are asked to sacrifice amid stressful demands. To live with good will is the reason for this season.
Being about oneself, looking for attention through purchase, may be common but the choice is to offer good will, to love. Change is born with good will to all, and in our hope, in celebration of a life that made a difference.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.
