Scott Reeder Bicycle.jpg
Buy Now

A “cross through” bike should not be called a “girls bike,” according to a salesperson in Springfield, Ill.

 Scott Reeder

I purchased a new bicycle for my 12-year-old daughter this month and received a tongue lashing from a salesperson in return.

The Springfield, Ill., salesperson asked if she was interested in a “cross through” bike. I had no idea what he was talking about. I was familiar with mountain bikes, road bikes and hybrids.

Recommended for you

Scott Reeder, a staff writer for Illinois Times, can be reached at sreeder@illinoistimes.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.