I am writing to encourage readers to vote for Steve Bradley for Iowa House of Representatives, District 58.
Steve is generous with his time and treasure to the local community and beyond. He has been curious and concerned about local and statewide politics and how our tax dollars can best serve the people. Over the years, he has observed both the rewards of responsible management verses negligence by our elected politicians. Steve could see there were more efficient tools to better serve the citizens and he is stepping forward to be the vehicle to deliver to and for the people.
Steve understands the importance of strong families and he values the dignity of human life from conception to grave.
He knows Iowa’s financial strength is directly dependent on a healthy relationship with the agricultural sector and ag related industries.
Bradley supports police and law enforcement and will be a strong advocate for the right to bear arms.
Join me and cast your vote on Nov. 3 for Steve Bradley for House of Representatives District 58.