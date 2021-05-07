Perhaps it was foolish to believe Illinois would weed out the partisan politics from legislative mapmaking. This is, after all, the Illinois state government we’re talking about, where backdoor deals and political back-scratching are unfortunately expected.
In the Land of Lincoln, the party in control holds the cards. And following the census in 1980, 2000 and 2010, it was former House Speaker Michael Madigan who created the maps, carving out comfortable voter margins for his friends and punitive district demographics for his enemies. Yes, the same Michael Madigan who has been under investigation for corruption for years. After the 1990 census, Republicans were in control, and yes, they, too, drew maps that heavily favored their candidates.
But Gov. J.B. Pritzker vowed numerous times on the 2018 campaign trail that he would be the governor to end gerrymandering and make Illinois voting districts fair. Pritzker told the people of Illinois that he would veto any map that is “drafted or created by legislators, political party leaders and/or their staffs or allies.” He said it again as recently as January.
And then last week, he stopped saying it. Instead, he said quite the opposite.
“I look to the Legislature for their proposal for a redistricting map. I’ll be looking to it for its fairness.”
What happened to vetoing any map drawn by legislators? Now, he thinks they will just do the right thing and draw fair maps?
Just when Illinois residents thought they might have a leader who lived up to his word on this important issue, but no such luck. Pritzker’s about-face isn’t too surprising, but it’s highly disappointing.
It’s great to hear that local government entities are headed toward working in partnership to reopen E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at Mines of Spain State Recreational Area as of July 1.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is expected to sign off on an agreement that spells out the arrangement among the county, City of Dubuque, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Friends of the Mines of Spain. That’s a positive step to ensure the viability of the center.
With the popularity of hiking during the pandemic, many people have reconnected with the wondrous landscape at Mines of Spain. That makes this a great time to have its resources on full display and to engage with visitors.
County Supervisor Jay Wickham has questioned why the county has to split the cost of building maintenance with the city when the center is city-owned. That’s a fair question.
Whatever pocket the taxpayer dollars come from, however, it is in the public’s interest to get the center open and running again, so it’s good to see officials moving in that direction.
Today’s front-page coverage showcases an incredible community effort to get furniture into the homes of people in need.
One of the coolest things about this story is it isn’t just one person or one group’s act of kindness. There was a ripple effect. When Greg McCoy, of McCoy Group, reached out to Resources Unite with a mammoth donation, RU Executive Director Josh Jasper put out a call for volunteer help, and the giving just multiplied.
McCoy offered to donate the furniture from Econo Lodge Inn & Suites in Key West. Jasper asked for volunteers to help, trucks to move furniture and donations of pillows and blankets to go with the beds. And the effort started growing. Forty Western Dubuque High School students volunteered to help. Tucker Freight Lines donated a semi-tractor trailer to store any furniture not delivered. Live Like Jack bought 80 new pillows. Big Apple Bagels supplied sandwiches for the volunteers. Biedler Towing gave 20 pillows and provided a truck. Dozens of individuals cleared schedules to make time to help.
A big salute to everyone who chipped in to help turn an unexpected and generous donation into a great moment of even more community giving.