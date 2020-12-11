Letter: Protect your fellow Americans From Doug Bausch Fenelon Place, Dubuque annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 11, 2020 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ironically, I was willing to give my life for you ... Vietnam. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT But you won’t wear a mask for me. Sad! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Letters-to-the-editor annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Letter: Gulf between left and right ever widening Letter: Protect your fellow Americans Letter: Even before pandemic, much was wrong with America TH guidelines for letters to the editor Cyr: Anticipating differences in the Biden Adminstration Parker: 'Morality of marketplace' freeing Black Americans Davis Hanson: Progressives no longer defenders of free expression Letter: Wind farm upgrade would have ecological impact in addition to financial Dinsdale: Grassley, Ernst must support Iowa workers, back paid leave protection Rubin: Victory for US democracy: Courts serve law, not a president's will Letter: Dubuque County Jail should release nonviolent offenders Our opinion: Recovered COVID-19 patients hold key to helping those who are sick Gilligan: Striking a balance on COVID-19 coverage Jonah Goldberg: Conspiracy theories have no place in serious conservatism Reeder: Judge politicians on their policies, not waistlines Tucker: Too many leaders think themselves above the law Double Take -- Giese: The Swamp clear election victor Double Take -- Scharnau: New administration can, must address climate crisis Our opinion: Iowa still facing water-quality challenges Letter: Writer's remarks about ballot counters inaccurate, insulting Letter: Remembering Msgr. Friedl Letter: Dogs don't belong in food-selling establishments Leubsdorf: The ramifications of Georgia runoff for Biden administration Our opinion: Help assess public health needs by responding to survey Letter: Elk Wind Farm's $45 million upgrade unethical Letter: Iowa must take action to clean up streams, creeks Cyr: Lessons of surprise attacks endure Frydenlund: Amid darkness we must seek light Hanson: Is America to be 1st, 2nd or what? Rubin: As new White House leadership takes shape, much to give thanks for Our opinion: Iowa's 'ag gag' law still unconstitutional Gilligan: TH changes coming, but local news emphasis remains a constant N.Y. Daily News : What Supreme Court got wrong about Cuomo's COVID-19 restrictions Thomas: The unraveling of Trump's case Page: Our democracy fighting bad case of 'truth decay' Ullrich: Memories awaken on quiet nights in hollow Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Sacrificing great for diverse Goldberg: Today's Republicans see conservatism as mere tool Our opinion: Wisconsin, Illinois, other states could take a lesson in redistricting from Iowa Chicago Tribune: COVID-19 vaccine a gift from science. Accept it Letter: KidWind program teaching children about clean energy Reeder: Don't count Madigan out yet Letter: Police, like all of us, must be aware of biases Our opinion: Amid food insecurity increase, tri-state residents help those in need Letter: For a real broadcast message, listen to Paul Harvey Cyr: Asia nations take major step forward Sutterlin: Lessons from Germany on improving economy Letter: State, county mask mandates came too late Hanson: Trump faces critical choice about his political future Letter: Some oppose mask mandate for other reasons