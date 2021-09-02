Joe Biden earned and deserves the criticism and contempt he is receiving from all quarters. He makes history as the commander in chief who surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists, cost at least 13 service members their lives and brought dishonor to our great country. This “total debacle,” as many observers call it, is on him.
Further, the chaos on our southern border with illegal aliens pouring into our country has been President Biden’s doing since January. Combining the ongoing disaster in Afghanistan and an incredibly porous border, he has set the table for national security nightmares — all in eight months! Absent a major course correction, our country confronts a dangerous future.
The quickest, most proper course correction is for Biden to resign immediately, taking the top tier of his incompetent national security team with him. In his short tenure, he has opened a Pandora’s box of epic proportions. As an over-the-hill, stubborn, arrogant politician he’s incapable of closing the box. And, as president, with the simple stroke of the pen, he can do more, even greater harm to our country.
In closing, some people say, “The war in Afghanistan is finally over.” Hardly; the victorious terrorists massing in Afghanistan have a vote on this. Thanks to Joe Biden, that war now enters a more dangerous new phase. We’ve a long treacherous road ahead. Our nation, allies and friends neither need, nor want, an inept commander in chief stumbling down that road. Citizens and elected officials must tell him, “Mr. President, time to leave.”