All three of us were in the room — along with Denis Albright, representing parents of kids who played soccer — when plans for the Dubuque Soccer Complex were hatched more than 30 years ago.

Bill Jantsch represented Dubuque Community Schools. Gil Spence represented the City of Dubuque. Chuck Isenhart represented the Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council. Chuck was a co-founder of both the American Youth Soccer Organization in Dubuque and the Dubuque Soccer Club, whose young players wanted to keep playing soccer when the sport was adopted by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Gil Spence is retired leisure services manager for the City of Dubuque. Bill Jantsch is retired activities director for Dubuque Community Schools. Chuck Isenhart is former executive director of the Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council. All three have served on the Board of Directors of the Dubuque Soccer Alliance.

