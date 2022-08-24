All three of us were in the room — along with Denis Albright, representing parents of kids who played soccer — when plans for the Dubuque Soccer Complex were hatched more than 30 years ago.
Bill Jantsch represented Dubuque Community Schools. Gil Spence represented the City of Dubuque. Chuck Isenhart represented the Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council. Chuck was a co-founder of both the American Youth Soccer Organization in Dubuque and the Dubuque Soccer Club, whose young players wanted to keep playing soccer when the sport was adopted by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
The Dubuque Community School Board told Bill to find a place to play. Denis and fellow parents like Tim O’Brien raised the money to pay for the teams for two years. Gil was aware of the City’s tradition of partnering on recreational programming. Both youth and adults were using school yards and the glass-strewn former landfill at McAleece Fields.
The Labor-Management Council wanted to improve quality-of-life amenities as a workforce attraction and retention initiative, a commitment now widely shared in the community. The group extended financial and in-kind aid through its member unions and employers, as well as the “soccer parents” who worked for them. These contributions included the engineering and grading required to turn a sloping cornfield into quality, natural playing surfaces that are the envy of the Midwest.
Parents sold commemorative bricks to raise money. More than $700,000 in cash came from private businesses, foundations and community groups to build and equip a facility that served the school district itself for more than 20 years (soccer) and still does so today (cross-country).
Including in-kind labor and related contributions, the value of community blood, sweat and tears totaled more than $2 million.
Over the years, the Dubuque Racing Association has granted $133,000 to the Dubuque Soccer Alliance for equipment and improvements. The City of Dubuque provided playground equipment and connected the facility to sewer and water. Then-Iowa Sen. Mike Connolly of Dubuque secured a $41,000 grant from the State of Iowa. The Soccer Alliance even paid the district’s $13,000 assessment for upgrades to John F. Kennedy Road.
We believe the Dubuque Community School Board should give the property to the Dubuque Soccer Alliance. Don’t make the community pay for the Dubuque Soccer Complex twice. Yes, the district bought the land, but volunteer citizens built the house.
The school board wants to monetize assets to pay operating costs. But the appraised value of the complex — $33,000 an acre that a hypothetical developer might pay to pave it over for a housing development — is unrealistic and unfair. The assessed value of the land based on its current use is $514,000. If money is to change hands, that should be the starting point for negotiations.
Failing a fair deal between the alliance and the district, the City of Dubuque should buy the complex and contract with the alliance to operate it. Parks and recreation are a corporate purpose of municipalities. The City’s Imagine Dubuque 2037 plan states: “Partnerships like these are a great way to provide desired recreational opportunities while keeping costs within reach of residents. Additional partnership opportunities with groups interested in …outdoor soccer … should be explored and implemented where feasible.”
In other situations, the City of Dubuque would jump at the chance to partner with a volunteer community group with a 30-year track record of success, especially one that fits hand in glove with the City’s planning principle that “social and cultural vibrancy is inextricably linked to our individual, community and economic well-being.” No one can contest how the game of soccer contributes to the City’s goals of diversity, equity and inclusion.
The school board should acknowledge history and not only honor it but also put a dollar value on it. The City of Dubuque can not only provide moral support but also engage as a full partner.
The parties can still get together, just like they did three decades ago in Gil Spence’s office at Bunker Hill. Three generations of families are counting on you. Let’s do this, Dubuque.
Gil Spence is retired leisure services manager for the City of Dubuque. Bill Jantsch is retired activities director for Dubuque Community Schools. Chuck Isenhart is former executive director of the Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council. All three have served on the Board of Directors of the Dubuque Soccer Alliance.
