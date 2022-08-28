It should not always be about money. Dubuque Community School Board Member Jim Prohaska’s comment on Court One looking at other properties was well-placed. One that comes to mind is the Dubuque Pack; land vacant for years. The parcel may or may not be as large as what the district is selling, but we believe it worthy of consideration.
The Pack property offers several positives for Dubuque. First, if Court One chose the Pack parcel — or another — the Alliance could remain intact. Second, if Court One purchases the district’s parcel, traffic will significantly increase. John F. Kennedy Road busy; adding more traffic will further clog the narrow space beyond the arterial. Choosing a more open and accessible site will alleviate the problem. The most compelling reason for considering the Pack property is its location in, and impact upon, the community.
Court One will provide multiple sports venues under one roof. Building this complex on the east side of Dubuque offers area youth an accessible and year-round indoor venue for athletics. Such a positive, bright, and inviting place is a welcomed addition! With multiple access points, traffic congestion will be minimal. A higher bid is tempting, but more is at stake.
The Dubuque community knows the district can offer more than fiscal responsibility. Like the Dream Center’s bid to purchase Fulton School and the Soccer Alliance’s bid to retain its fields, both entities will give back to the community more than any dollars lost by the DCSD’s acceptance of lower bids. It must not always be about money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.