It should not always be about money. Dubuque Community School Board Member Jim Prohaska’s comment on Court One looking at other properties was well-placed. One that comes to mind is the Dubuque Pack; land vacant for years. The parcel may or may not be as large as what the district is selling, but we believe it worthy of consideration.

The Pack property offers several positives for Dubuque. First, if Court One chose the Pack parcel — or another — the Alliance could remain intact. Second, if Court One purchases the district’s parcel, traffic will significantly increase. John F. Kennedy Road busy; adding more traffic will further clog the narrow space beyond the arterial. Choosing a more open and accessible site will alleviate the problem. The most compelling reason for considering the Pack property is its location in, and impact upon, the community.

