The days leading up to an election always mean a flurry of activity in the newsroom, and this year was no exception.
While COVID-19 has tamped down the number of campaign visits and the parade of politicians stumping for candidates in 2020, the last few days brought a flurry of activity.
We learned on Friday that President Donald Trump would do a campaign stop at Dubuque Regional Airport on Sunday. We worked to track down details to let readers know how they could attend and to get five of our journalists credentialed for the event.
Meanwhile, we were also preparing for political coverage on Saturday when candidates from both parties had planned events.
Of course, every busy news day lately is accompanied by an undercurrent of COVID-19 coverage as we continue to see a relentless surge. I’ve been struck by how much this pandemic affects nearly every event or issue we write about. Saturday was no different, as COVID came up at political events and, of course, brought a new look to trick-or-treating as our Halloween story explained. Sunday’s paper also carried a record number of obituaries, and we had to shuffle things to make another page available — though I can’t speculate as to whether that increase was COVID-related at all.
When I awoke Sunday morning and could hear the wind whipping outside, I thought first of Paul Kurutsides, our multimedia journalist who had to be at the airport to get his camera in position at 6:30 a.m. By mid morning we had five staffers there, covering the president’s rally in words, pictures and video. All of them concurred with Trump’s assessment, “It’s windy as hell up here.” Senior reporter and known weather nerd Erik Hogstrom tweeted that he calculated the wind chill to be 23 degrees.
While the news side was dealing with political stories and COVID-19 updates in recent days, our sports department has had its hands full as well. Last week saw teams heading to playoffs and state competitions in four sports: football, cross country, swimming and volleyball. Our small sports staff covers prep athletes in three states and more than 30 schools, so they have been busy. I thought Friday’s playoff football preview was a particularly cool sports page. And to have three area athletes claim individual championship cross-country titles was unprecedented.
That busy week culminates with Election Day — one of our busiest days of the year, and even more so in a presidential year. We have mock pages and plans for various scenarios, and we will print the A section of the paper at Woodward Printing Services in Platteville so that we get extra time on deadline. Still, there’s a good chance that won’t be enough.
Let me give you my firm warning: Don’t get your hopes up about firm results late Tuesday. Or maybe even early Wednesday. Auditors everywhere are reporting shattering records for the number of absentee ballots. I have every confidence in Dubuque County having results in a timely fashion. But I am not holding my breath about the rest of the state or country. We anticipate some highly competitive races that could come down to the wire. If you haven’t gotten in the habit of checking TelegraphHerald.com, today would be a good day to start. We’ll have the latest news posted as it comes in.
Get out and vote today (but only if you haven’t already voted absentee!) Check out TelegraphHerald.com to stay on top of local, state and federal election updates.