“A road that goes forever. I’m goin’ to Texas... and that’s the only place to be...” — Chris Rhea, “Texas”
“Do you want to go?” Paul asked. It was a hot, sunny afternoon in July. Paul looked tired. Rings circled his smile and darkness like bruises set under his eyes. He would deliver son Tommy to the evangelical mission caravan headed to South Africa.
Paul and Timothy, a mission.
“You know what Paul did to Timothy?”
“That’s funny. “
I said I’d call him.
“I really don’t want to go, really,” I said to my wife.
“But I don’t want him driving alone, either.”
My wife said the trip would be good for me.
“Paul...” I barely whispered into the phone.
“I’ll go.”
We left at 9 p.m., Sunday, moving south to Davenport then staying the woe begotten course to Keokuk. We crossed into Missouri in a deep, dark swell of bugs and stars as bright as embers against a black soil.
“Moses encountered some of these things,” I thought.
Hills and turns and Paul’s riveted focus. The air conditioning blasted a cold, stirring chill.
I drove a night shift through Missouri ‘til Paul woke. He wanted coffee. He wanted to drive.
At the Lake of The Ozarks the highway seemed to go on forever. The glass, cement and roof lines touched the sky like gargoyles.
Somewhere near Texarkana the rain began. I drove and watched waves course their way up the wheel wells of passing trucks. Tommy began a series of questions.
“Can you fly a light airplane without a license?”
Tommy’s questions, intermittent and incessant, appeared to hang for the angels or saints.
“Can we put the Narnia tape in?” he asked.
“A talking lion,” I thought. “Great...”
“I think Tim likes peace and quiet,” Paul said.
We stopped at the mission gates in Garden Valley at 6 that night, 21 hours from Dubuque.
The red soil moved in wispy breezes, a dust, a mirage, a spirit. A blond youth at the sentry gate directed us to a registration building.
Hundreds of young people were at this staging arena, preparing for places like Guatemala, South Africa, Mexico and Indonesia. Religiosity the movie would have prospered here.
Paul and I left the boy in good hands. Paul again took the wheel.
“How do you want to go?” A prophetic question. I might have said, “In my sleep...”
“Let’s go to Dallas then head through Kansas, Missouri and up through Des Moines,” I responded, hoping he’d understand simplicity and speed. The Arkansas switchback route, tumbling down sweeping curves into log carrying semi trailers had not been fun. Better the biblical passes of our namesakes, deserts, scorpions and pagans.
“Yeah but we go out of our way to Dallas...”
I asked my friend if he wanted an apple, trying to reroute his sleep-deprived thinking. He rejected it.
He wanted the two-lane, the death-defying, the nail-biting. This was not the garden.
“It’s faster,” I said.
Outside Wichita with the sun shining and a night’s rest to quiet his tenacious grip, Paul bent over to focus on the map. Unfortunately he was staring into my hands and I was in the passenger seat.
“Okay, and then ...”
In a jagged, rocketing twist the car swerved like a lightning strike on the Texas desert. It lunged toward the oncoming bridge. I catapulted. I looked up and swore I saw a mosquito sitting on the wall.
Paul gained the wheel, avoided the face of death under the bridge. He smirked.
“It can’t get closer than that,” I said with eyes now wide opened, lids stretched from cheek to brow.
“You’re probably not going to let me forget that. We weren’t that close ...”
The road to Texas is just a memory now, a memory of the bridge in Wichita and a mosquito darting across a windshield.
The word wall appears hundreds of times in the Bible. The word bridge is a reference to what’s coming.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.
