Who’s a threat to democracy?

President Joe Biden is a rubber stamp for the Democrat-controlled Congress. He has never vetoed a bill presented to him by Congress. Thus, as far as policy, legislation and the direction of the country are concerned, the de facto presidents are Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England’s first Black member of the House.

