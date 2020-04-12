The altered reality that the national pandemic has thrown us into has revealed myriad consequences.
Social problems such as food deserts, health care inequities and child poverty are exacerbated amid the new challenges.
In addition, societal norms that were once simply part of the landscape become more visible when they are interrupted by the drastic changes COVID-19 has wrought.
An example of this is the tremendous and crucial role that people older than 65 play in our culture.
While we may collectively refer to that age group as “elderly” or “seniors,” these people are a broad demographic full of fit and vibrant leaders who are pillars in our community and our country.
And they are the backbone of the volunteer corps.
Those familiar with local meal delivery and Meals on Wheels programs long have known that while many of the recipients are in this age group, so, too, are many of the volunteers.
That unsung role came into focus in mid-March, when local senior centers closed and organizations such as the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging sought to deliver even more meals than normal. Those groups also looked for additional volunteers, not only because of the increased efforts but because some of their most-dependable help now was most at risk with COVID-19 spreading.
When Wisconsin pressed on with its spring election last week, one of the biggest challenges that counties faced was a lack of poll workers. Why? Because, by and large, it is senior citizens who handle that task.
Many of them, understandably, decided to protect their health and let someone else handle the election duties this year. Still, many of those who turned out to help were 65-plus, wearing masks and gloves.
Across our communities, we have hospitals, churches and nonprofit agencies that are powered by a legion of volunteers who are mainly in the over-65 demographic.
Yet this is the very group that is most vulnerable to this virus.
Suddenly, seniors are not always there to fill the roles they typically do. This group has come to understand the value of good health better than younger generations tend to. They are less likely to put themselves at risk. Therefore, when community leaders, government officials and health care experts say, “Stay at home,” these cohorts will listen.
The circumstance creates a vantage point that we might not otherwise have seen. Able seniors give volumes to our communities every day. They are DuRide drivers and hospital gift shop workers. They tend to community gardens and serve funeral dinners at churches. They visit the elderly, the sick and the lonely. They are politically engaged, civic minded and good neighbors.
In the midst of this pandemic, they deserve our protection. This virus makes prey of the vulnerable. While the young and healthy could likely endure a diagnosis, older citizens are at much greater risk.
As we brace for the peak of this scourge to hit our region, we must do right by the seniors who contribute so much to our society. Reach out to older folks to see if they need help. Practice social distancing, if not for yourself, then for them. And take a moment to appreciate the generation of doers that keep so many community volunteer efforts going.