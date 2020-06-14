The past three months have brought radical changes to everyday life.
From business to education, recreation, health care, transportation, worship services and social life, COVID-19 hit the pause button on routine activity.
As things begin to return to some sense of normalcy, this unprecedented disruption presents an opportunity for the future. Much has been learned through necessity these past few months. Now we should consider which changes we can adopt as new protocols to make things better.
Beginning today, the Telegraph Herald series, “Lasting Effects” will look at changes forced by the pandemic that resulted in new ways of doing things that just might have sticking power. It’s a credit to businesses, organizations and individuals who will take advantage of this unique opportunity to seek positive change.
The Dubuque Community School District has already begun. Schools across the country learned just how prepared (or not) they were for virtual learning. Dubuque district officials plan to purchase 1,900 laptops and tablets that could be distributed to elementary students if the district has to offer virtual education this fall. That would ensure every student from prekindergarten through 12th grade would receive a device if school buildings were to close. Even if no closure happens, the devices will increase student access to technology in the classroom.
That’s a positive pivot to come from the pandemic. And think where it could lead. Do we really need to have snow days, or can we just have learn-from-home days? Educators always talk about the summer slide when students’ academic abilities slip. Could we have virtual refresher days in the summer?
Here’s another example: For years, communities have struggled with jail crowding issues. Amid the pandemic, Dubuque County Sheriff’s officials stopped holding low-level offenders in jail. And the criminal justice system has managed to maintain law and order.
Myriad examples large and small show us that this moment in time could be a catalyst to adapt new ways of doing things.
Why, for instance, haven’t we always loaded airplanes from back to front? That’s a new protocol in the COVID-19 world that just makes common sense.
On a personal level, this period has been one of self-discovery for most individuals. In a culture in which nearly everyone seemed to have extremely busy lives, things just slowed down dramatically. As things rev back up, will we plunge back into that same pace? Or will we alter our behavior, having rediscovered simpler activities like family time and outdoor recreation?
In many cases, families have had to distance from elderly loved ones during the pandemic. Will we commit to not squandering precious time with our older generation?
Much has been made of the historical proportions of the events of 2020. But perhaps 2020 also will be remembered as the year when our vision became clearer about some things. This might well be the only time in a lifetime that so much activity stood still. Now is the time to determine what changes we should adopt for good.