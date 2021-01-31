I support John Pregler for the Ward 1 Dubuque City Council seat. His concern and passion for the community is strong. He is both an avid local historian and an active leader in our local government. More importantly, John will provide real representation to the citizens of Ward 1.
I have witnessed him engage with community members to better understand their thoughts and concerns and have personally experienced his drive to keep representatives accountable.
In a time where it seems that only money dictates votes, we as citizens desperately need elected representatives that will act as our voice. John is that person.
Please do not forget to request mail-in ballots if you cannot make it to the polls on either Feb. 2 (primary) or March 2 (special election).
The author formerly held the Ward 1 City Council seat, narrowly defeating Pregler in the 2017 election.