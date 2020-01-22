The Dubuque-area delegation of lawmakers in the Iowa Legislature have done an excellent job working across party lines in an effort to advance a life-saving insulin bill.
Let’s hope this year the measure makes it to the finish line.
For the second year in a row, local lawmakers are pushing for legislation that would extend access to insulin for those who need it to live.
In 2019, Iowa Reps. Andy McKean, then an Anamosa Republican, and Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, introduced legislation that would have permitted pharmacists to refill an insulin supply for 30 days without authorization from a prescriber. Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, sponsored a companion bill in her chamber. But lawmakers got caught up in some of the details of the specific bill, and it died before the end of the session.
Last week, Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, introduced a new version of the bill, this one the product of a summer’s worth of research on similar legislation in other states and discussions with pharmaceutical companies. The bill would cap the cost for insulin at $100 for a 30-day supply.
Unlike a lot of the measures being discussed in the statehouse, this one is a matter of life and death.
For a diabetic, access to life-sustaining medicine in an emergency is critical. Too often, individuals with diabetes are forced to ration their insulin supply, which can result in a potentially catastrophic health crisis.
That’s exactly what happened to Jesse Lutgen, a 32-year-old Hempstead High School graduate who died in 2018 from complications of diabetes. Lutgen lacked access to emergency insulin supplies. With the story of this local tragedy in mind, Dubuque-area lawmakers are pressing forward.
The emergency insulin supply legislation would be a big first step for Iowa. Next should be a broader look at the exorbitant cost of insulin.
While partisanship and political infighting often command the headlines — many times with reason, as they involve controversial and important issues — there are instances where elected officials do cross party lines in bids to do what’s best for citizens.
The emergency insulin access bill is one such measure. We’re proud of Dubuque area lawmakers for putting policy ahead of partisan politics and working together toward this bill’s passage.