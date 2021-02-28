The governor’s education bill, currently making its way through the legislative process, has the potential to provide impacts for families and students across Iowa. School choice legislation, like other “hot button” issues, can lead to strong opinions being shared by those both for and against these proposals.
I’d like to take this opportunity to point out some of the items in this legislation to help build awareness of many of the provisions contained in these proposed laws.
First, the portion of the governor’s proposal getting the most attention is the provision for Educational Savings Accounts (ESAs). The Iowa House has created a separate bill for this provision. ESAs are different from vouchers in a number of ways and to call them a voucher is not an accurate portrayal of an ESA. An ESA is similar to a medical flex spending account that many individuals have as an employee benefit. Annually, you receive an amount of money from the state that can be spent for educational-related purposes. These funds are only able to be spent at eligible entities and can be used for items beyond non-public school tuition such as tutoring or other educational needs or supplies. These are not vouchers because the funding does not directly flow to a non-public school solely for tuition.
In the current proposal, the ESA (Student First Scholarship) would only be available for students who are currently attending schools in Iowa that have been identified as consistently underperforming. Based on that categorization there are only 34 schools in the state that currently meet this designation. It is estimated that 10,000 students would be eligible from these 34 schools and that only a few hundred students in total would opt to take the ESA. The initial cost is estimated to range from $2 million to $3 million for the first few years of the program.
This equates to less than one-tenth of 1% of the total monies the state of Iowa spends on K-12 education, which is over $3 billion annually. To put that in perspective, it equates to 10 cents out of $100, leaving $99.90 for current programming. If you include local property taxes and federal funding, the total amount increases to $5.7 billion, which makes this closer to 5 cents.
The governor’s proposal passed by the Senate also has a provision to increase the current Iowa tax credit for tuition, textbooks, and other eligible expenses from $250 per student to $1,000 per student annually. Currently, families receive a tax credit for 25% of eligible expenses up to $1,000 for a maximum of $250 per child annually. The proposal would increase this to 50% of eligible expenses up to $2,000 for a maximum of $1,000 per child. The tax credit for tuition and textbooks has not been increased for many years, while we all know education expenses have increased. Under the new legislation, this tax credit would be available for all families, not just those who enroll children in non-public and public schools.
The governor’s legislation also has provisions for a statewide data system for all K-12 public and nonpublic schools to utilize, charter school legislation, changes to open enrollment rules, and an increase in tax deductions for teachers who purchase classroom supplies from their own pockets.
For more information on this legislation, please visit www.iowaace.org. The legislation has passed the Iowa Senate as SF159 and is now being considered by the Iowa House of Representatives as HSB240, HSB 242 and HSB243. I would encourage you to contact your member of the Iowa House of Representatives to share your thoughts on this legislation.