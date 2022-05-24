Readers might have noticed some new features in the local news pages of the Telegraph Herald. We are trying out a few things, just for fun, and I think they’re resonating with readers.
Our award-winning photo staff is doing the heavy lifting on a couple of the features. One, which we’re calling “Up Close,” features a closeup snapshot taken by a TH photographer in the tri-state area. Readers can see if they can identify the location where the photo was taken. Then, the following week we run the pulled-back shot revealing the location in addition to a new closeup.
Ever since we started using drone photography on our news pages several years ago, we get requests from time to time from readers suggesting what might make an interesting local vantage point for a drone shot. We now have three licensed drone pilots on staff, so we added a “View From Above” feature highlighting some of these seldom-seen viewpoints. I thought Photo Editor Dave Kettering’s image of a barge navigating the train bridge at night published Friday was spectacular.
Senior reporter Erik Hogstrom has written about National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium since it opened 19 years ago. Fascinated with the worlds glimpsed within the museum’s walls, Erik suggested the Telegraph Herald provide readers with a closer look at the critters that make their home on the Mississippi and are showcased at the museum. In “Museum Creature Feature,” his fun facts about the animals remind us all how lucky we are to have this world-class museum right in our midst.
Typically, we are running these features Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, respectively. But because we can’t predict the news that will break, we allow ourselves some flexibility to shift a feature by a day or two as needed. I hope readers are enjoying these features, and don’t hesitate to send me your feedback.
Get the scoop on pets
Attention parents of fur babies: We’ve got your news covered.
The TH has launched a new email newsletter, “For Pets’ Sake,” to connect readers and potential subscribers to content related to animals. We include columns from a local veterinarian, updates from the Dubuque Regional Humane Society, pet-related trends and adorable pet photos to catch you up on all things pets in our area.
At the various least, share your pet’s cuteness with your kind of people by submitting a shot to the silly pets spotlight at https://bit.ly/38G95eN.
You can sign up for this free local newsletter, delivered every other Friday, at telegraphherald.com/newsletters. While you’re there, sign up for our free other emails as well, such as morning headlines, news alerts and breaking news, to stay on top of the latest news in the tri-state area.
Know someone whose ‘Star’ is ‘Rising’?
The clock is ticking on the deadline to submit nominations to help determine the 20th class of Rising Stars.
Begun in 2003 and presented by BizTimes.biz, our Rising Star Awards are given to outstanding young leaders. The awards, presented at a recognition breakfast in September, highlight people younger than 40 who are the up-and-comers in their fields and are giving back to the community.
This has become one of my favorite TH events because it introduces to the entire community the young leaders who are doing amazing things in our tri-state community. I love to see a diverse field of Rising Stars with including people from all sectors of workforce and across the tri-states.
If you know someone — and you probably do — younger than 40 years old who demonstrates leadership in the workplace, serves as a role model and is an active volunteer in our area, please nominate them. It could be a coworker, a relative, a friend — even nominate yourself.
The Rising Star Awards are one way to recognize that the future is bright with the hard work and unique talents of the generation coming up. Send in a nomination and view past winners at TelegraphHerald.com/risingstar. Nominations must be received by Saturday, June 11.
