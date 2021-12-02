If Sen. Joni Ernst were to come to Thanksgiving dinner at my house, we could discuss the “kitchen table” issues she claims are not being addressed by the Build Back Better Bill, part of President Biden’s agenda. Senator Ernst calls the plan reckless.
Reckless is leaving Americans without quality healthcare during a world pandemic. Build Back Better proposes improved access to healthcare for all.
Reckless is refusing families access to affordable child care so parents can work (or return to work) with peace of mind. Reckless is denying children access to quality education, pre-K through high school. Build Back Better addresses such need, investing in the country’s future, educating its children and youth. Unemployment has already fallen to 4.6%. Build Back Better would improve on that through family support.
IRS reform and taxing billionaires at a fair rate will help offset the annual $170 billion cost of the bill, a deal compared to $720 billion we spend annually on the military alone, hardly the “tax and spending spree” Senator Ernst claims.
Senator Ernst claims current inflation results from President Biden’s policies. But economists point to the rapid shift in demand from services to goods as the cause. The economy is expanding, wages are rising, holiday business and travel are booming. Reckless is to shut it down by failing to support Build Back Better, throwing cold water on growth.
At my kitchen table, childcare, wages, education, healthcare, economic growth matter. Build Back Better gives solutions to these concerns. Joni doesn’t.