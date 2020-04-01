In recent weeks, we’ve seen firsthand the vital connection between government and people.
At the city, county, state and federal levels, our elected officials are charged with taking care of citizens and responding to community needs. A key factor when it comes to the distribution of resources is population. That’s why every decade, local officials take seriously the need to get the census count right. Right now, it’s vitally important that every member of our community be counted.
April 1 in each year ending in zero is marked as Census Day nationwide.
By today, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. Residents have the option to participate in the census online, by phone or by mail. This year, citizens have extra time to respond, but the Census Bureau count is based on where you live as of
April 1, 2020.
The results of the count are used to distribute billions of federal dollars and to determine legislative districts, among other uses.
Dubuque officials had to postpone plans to offer in-person assistance for residents who speak Spanish or Marshallese. Census workers would normally be attending local events and going door to door to get the word out and encourage people to fill out the census.
But 2020 is shaping up to be anything but normal.
Obtaining an accurate 2020 census count is critical to ensuring that our cities, towns, counties, states and Congressional districts are getting the funding and resources they deserve.
Think back to 2010 and consider how much has changed. So too, has the population, in all likelihood. The makeup of communities has evolved. It’s critically important every citizen gets counted.
There is a lot at stake. Millions of dollars in state and federal funding will be allocated based on numbers derived from the census. Allocation of seats and district boundaries in state and national legislatures are also determined on population totals from the census. And companies looking for a place to set up shop will rely on numbers collected in the national head count.
Residents can respond online, by phone or by using the traditional paper forms from the safety of their own homes. Dubuque’s response rate as of March 28 was 37.9%, a third which was online.
Make sure you’re counted. Your city, and state, are counting on you.