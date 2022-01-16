The Jan. 5 Telegraph Herald had an article on a fundraising movement to honor Nathaniel Morgan, a free Black man who was lynched in Dubuque during September 1840.
Recognizing one can not report all details in the article, still it would be illuminating to know more about the “theft” charge Morgan was accused of. The article did mention that Nat and his Black wife Charlette helped with the founding of the Methodist church in Washington Square — the first church in Iowa.
Nat worked at a hotel and one of the guests could not find his suitcase and assumed the Black man must have taken it. (Cleaning and other service persons know that it goes with the job that when something is missing the remedy is often to fire the worker to keep the guest happy — besides, you can get another worker.) A miner who was the leader of the local militia formed a mob and they followed Nat around the city beating him, 39 lashes at a time. Nat started saying “not here but there” in order to try to relieve himself from being whipped. He died with a broken back and caved ribs.
Obviously, Nat would have come up with the suitcase if it meant his life. The miner was acquitted because the “intent” was not proven and later Lucius Langworthy, a city founder, said the mob was “just overzealous.” Where have we heard that before?
Source: “Bright Radical Star” by Robert R. Dystra (Harvard University Press, 1993)