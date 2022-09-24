An article in the Sept. 20 edition of the TH covered the approval of rezoning several farm properties, severing the farm home from the productive land, for good reasons in today’s economic structure. But it is sad that this is necessary due to our Agricultural Industrial Complex (AIC), reminiscent of Ike’s Military Industrial Complex. “Family Farming” is simply a family mega-corporation, not the small business that makes “local” food a better choice. Such family farming simply serves the shareholders of the industry which saps even the Family Farm Corporation, preferring buyers of large amounts of inputs and machinery and debt (and interest) to “hobby farms.”
For the sake of people and the environment, support local agriculture and especially sustainable agriculture. The AIC is not sustainable in the long run. My great-grandfather’s farm is a case in point, now just a small part of a huge field.
A small number of mega-corporations hold most of this AIC in their thrall. Democracy can’t compete with their mega-campaign “free speech” and capitalism falls at their consolidations. The environment is abused at the local level (the Brazilian rain forest is a case in point, but so are Iowa’s watersheds, streams straightened out to receive tillage water and move it to the Gulf as efficiently as possible). Families in the face of this lose their children from the farm, then live in a home severed from the farm. Remember in November, and free Iowa from the AIC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.