The difference between research scientists, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Trumpian Republicans (as opposed to authentic Republicans like Michael Steele, William F. Buckley, Jr., Jonah Goldberg, John McCain, George Will, Michael Gerson, Brad Raffensperger) is that most scientists, as well as most authentic Republicans, are willing to humbly change their conclusions based on new data from continuing research.
Cherry-picking quotes or data to substantiate an opinion, argument or conclusion, such as Mr. Giese’s use of a quote by Dr. Fauci in his Jan. 3 opinion piece, is a fallacy of logic, diminishes the opinion, and could be considered manipulative and misleading, whether intentional or unintentional.