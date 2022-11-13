Our votes have been cast in this election cycle, perhaps the most closely watched election in the history of the world at every level.
Our friends, neighbors, gray-haired volunteers, in many cases church ladies, acting as poll watchers, representatives of both major parties, plus the staff and paid believers of major parties and independent policy groups, the latter with huge budgets, news groups of every ilk, have all been watching and challenge the slightest real or concocted wrinkle.
Over the past years and in this cycle, the courts have been jammed by petitioners peddling mostly unfounded claims, almost universally overruled by judges at every level without respect to who nominated them nor how narrowly they were approved by legislatures. As a result, it’s impossible to hide a conspiracy to overturn any elections without some sort of truly significant evidence, where turning the election would take the combined efforts of dozens if not hundreds of conspirators who all remain silent about the plot.
After all, in the Twitter age, Americans, if nothing else, talk, tweet, text or email relentlessly, yet nothing. So: If any candidate utters the words “the election was fixed,” then that person will never get a vote of mine as they are so out of touch and irresponsible as to have disqualified themselves and could not be trusted to uphold the U.S. Constitution, as all elected persons swear. Shouldn’t get yours either. Time for reason, not unfounded fear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.